TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fall sports season is in full swing across the Wabash Valley, and that means injuries are likely to happen among athletes.
Whether it's football, volleyball, soccer or any other sport, concussions can happen to any athlete.
Eric Pickrell is a sports medicine physician at Union Health.
He said during the fall sports season, they typically see at least two athletes per day with a concussion.
He said they see concussions the most in football players.
"We're catching them earlier, so we can treat them better, so we can return athletes to play better. Long term we're still unsure of the true effects of concussions over a long period of time span and what kind of problems it might lead to as they get older," said Pickrell.
Doctors said it's very important that athletes are aware of their injuries and to get help when they need it.
Symptoms for concussions include headaches, dizziness, grogginess and fatigue.
Related Content
- Doctors on high alert for concussions this fall sports season
- Victims of sports doctor’s abuse draw strength from others
- Alpacas help celebrate the fall season
- Doctors meet with young athletes
- Keeping score on safety: New football helmets to crack down on concussion prevention
- Locals react to new CDC guidelines when it comes to concussions among youth
- Football player with history of concussions became pioneer on NASCAR's pit road
- Church holds Fall festival to celebrate the season
- Hymera Traffic Alert
- Indiana Silver Alert Declared