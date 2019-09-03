Doctors on high alert for concussions this fall sports season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fall sports season is in full swing across the Wabash Valley, and that means injuries are likely to happen among athletes.

Whether it's football, volleyball, soccer or any other sport, concussions can happen to any athlete.

Eric Pickrell is a sports medicine physician at Union Health.

He said during the fall sports season, they typically see at least two athletes per day with a concussion.

He said they see concussions the most in football players.

"We're catching them earlier, so we can treat them better, so we can return athletes to play better. Long term we're still unsure of the true effects of concussions over a long period of time span and what kind of problems it might lead to as they get older," said Pickrell.

Doctors said it's very important that athletes are aware of their injuries and to get help when they need it.

Symptoms for concussions include headaches, dizziness, grogginess and fatigue.