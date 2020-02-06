Doctors discuss Alzheimer's during seminar

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 5 million Americans have Alzheimer's. That's according to the Alzheimer's Association.

Union Health in Terre Haute addressed this issue with a seminar. The seminar was directed toward primary care providers.

One of the big topics doctors discussed was learning how to be comfortable diagnosing Alzheimer's.

"And maybe the other big point which is the burden that Alzheimer's is to society, the world, the United States. The financial burden, the nursing home burden, the burden on the caregiver. The fact that we don't have an effective treatment," Dr. Steve McDonald said.

Doctors say its important to learn the 10 warning signs for Alzheimer's. Learn more about those signs here.