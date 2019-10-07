Doctors are saying this year's flu season could come earlier than expected

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Flu season is fast approaching, but doctors say it could hit earlier than normal.

Some say they're taking steps now to make sure they stay healthy this season.

This is news that elementary school counselor Monica Tener-Smith dreads hearing.

"The flu spreads very quickly they have their hands in their mouth and all over the stuff. It's a problem," said Tener-Smith.

Doctors are urging people to take action now.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there were more than 37 million cases of the flu reported last year.

40,000 people died from the flu.

Tener-Smith said the flu was even in the schools.

"Some kids were hospitalized. Several cases throughout the corporation kids were really really sick," said Tener-Smith.

You can catch the flu by being in close contact with people who are sick.

"It can be a deadly disease and it is on an annual basis thousands of people die every year because of the flu," said Marc Keilman, the Director of Quality/Infection Control at Union Hospital.

He said doctors get info about the Australian flu season that happens in the summer.

The data showed their flu season spiked almost two months early.

They're using this as a warning.

He said you can prevent it.

"Wash your hands. Time and time again empirical data and studies have shown that the better people are with washing their hands the better chance they're going to have at being able to not contract the disease," said Keilman.

Keilman also said getting the vaccines is a great way to stay healthy.

Tener-Smith believes this is nothing to play with.

"It's something that everybody better take pretty seriously and if they say that we're having a worse flu season this year just take in all the precautions you can is what you have to do," said Tener-Smith.

You can get your flu shots now.

Certain retail stores offer them like CVS and Walgreens.