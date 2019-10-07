Clear

Doctors are saying this year's flu season could come earlier than expected

Flu season is right around the corner and health officials are warning things may come a little earlier than expected. You can keep you and your family healthy this fall.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 10:24 AM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Flu season is fast approaching, but doctors say it could hit earlier than normal.

Some say they're taking steps now to make sure they stay healthy this season.

This is news that elementary school counselor Monica Tener-Smith dreads hearing.

"The flu spreads very quickly they have their hands in their mouth and all over the stuff. It's a problem," said Tener-Smith. 

Doctors are urging people to take action now.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there were more than 37 million cases of the flu reported last year.

40,000 people died from the flu.

Tener-Smith said the flu was even in the schools.

"Some kids were hospitalized. Several cases throughout the corporation kids were really really sick," said Tener-Smith. 

You can catch the flu by being in close contact with people who are sick.

"It can be a deadly disease and it is on an annual basis thousands of people die every year because of the flu," said Marc Keilman, the Director of Quality/Infection Control at Union Hospital.

He said doctors get info about the Australian flu season that happens in the summer.

The data showed their flu season spiked almost two months early.

They're using this as a warning.

He said you can prevent it.

"Wash your hands. Time and time again empirical data and studies have shown that the better people are with washing their hands the better chance they're going to have at being able to not contract the disease," said Keilman. 

Keilman also said getting the vaccines is a great way to stay healthy.

Tener-Smith believes this is nothing to play with.

"It's something that everybody better take pretty seriously and if they say that we're having a worse flu season this year just take in all the precautions you can is what you have to do," said Tener-Smith. 

You can get your flu shots now.

Certain retail stores offer them like CVS and Walgreens.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Sunny and nice.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Doctors are saying this year's flu season could come earlier than expected

Image

Monday: Cloudy start, sunny finish. High: 72

Image

Serious crash closes portion of I-70

Image

Sunday night weather

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Final outdoor market of the season

Image

Baesler's birthday celebrations

Image

Journey back in time with Pioneer Days

Image

Search for a missing man in Clark County, Ill. cancelled

Image

Local group uses music to help the homeless and bring people together

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams