Doctors are concerned about flu shot hesitancy ahead of possible severe season

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A recent survey found three out of five Americans said they may delay or skip the flu shot this year.

Last year, health officials said a community-wide health measure helped keep the flu at bay, like physical distancing.

Without that being the case this year, experts predict this flu season may be severe.

Research from The American Heart Association said people are hesitant to get a flu shot because of the side effects.

Those side effects commonly include a sore arm, fever, or chills.

"They may last a few hours, but really, the lu shot protects those individuals for weeks and months - until the next season," Dr. Joshua Joseph from the American Heart Association said.

Another hesitation that health experts say is people don't think the flu shot is effective for them.

It's also important to add that health experts say you can get your COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot simultaneously.