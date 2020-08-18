Dobbs Park to closed for pavement work

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute park will be closed on Wednesday.
Dobbs Park will be closed so crews can repave the parking lot.
The city says the park should only be closed for the day.
A Terre Haute park will be closed on Wednesday.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute park will be closed on Wednesday.
Dobbs Park will be closed so crews can repave the parking lot.
The city says the park should only be closed for the day.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|116620
|4964
|Lake
|13375
|450
|DuPage
|13032
|526
|Kane
|10314
|304
|Will
|10013
|351
|St. Clair
|4484
|162
|Winnebago
|3885
|135
|McHenry
|3417
|115
|Madison
|3152
|85
|Peoria
|1917
|37
|Kankakee
|1900
|70
|Rock Island
|1884
|41
|Champaign
|1776
|19
|Kendall
|1479
|23
|Sangamon
|1462
|35
|Unassigned
|1378
|211
|DeKalb
|993
|32
|LaSalle
|960
|33
|McLean
|782
|16
|Jackson
|778
|20
|Boone
|771
|23
|Macon
|762
|23
|Tazewell
|724
|9
|Adams
|665
|7
|Coles
|630
|21
|Williamson
|552
|7
|Randolph
|539
|7
|Clinton
|492
|17
|Ogle
|437
|5
|Morgan
|402
|11
|Whiteside
|399
|17
|Grundy
|391
|5
|Knox
|370
|1
|Union
|363
|23
|Monroe
|358
|13
|Jefferson
|356
|22
|Stephenson
|348
|6
|Henry
|313
|1
|Iroquois
|280
|14
|Bureau
|276
|4
|Vermilion
|273
|2
|Cass
|258
|11
|Effingham
|252
|1
|Franklin
|249
|1
|Macoupin
|245
|3
|Perry
|213
|3
|Warren
|205
|0
|Logan
|201
|1
|Lee
|198
|1
|Montgomery
|192
|7
|Marion
|188
|0
|Woodford
|188
|3
|Christian
|157
|4
|Jersey
|157
|2
|McDonough
|157
|15
|Douglas
|151
|3
|Livingston
|151
|3
|Jo Daviess
|145
|2
|Saline
|140
|2
|Moultrie
|113
|0
|Shelby
|109
|2
|Pulaski
|101
|1
|Clark
|96
|2
|Hancock
|95
|1
|Carroll
|89
|4
|White
|87
|0
|Bond
|82
|3
|Mercer
|81
|4
|Fayette
|80
|3
|Johnson
|79
|0
|Washington
|75
|1
|Wayne
|75
|2
|Greene
|73
|0
|Jasper
|72
|7
|Piatt
|70
|0
|Wabash
|70
|1
|Cumberland
|69
|3
|Lawrence
|65
|0
|Mason
|63
|0
|Menard
|62
|0
|Ford
|60
|2
|Gallatin
|54
|2
|Fulton
|48
|0
|Massac
|45
|0
|Richland
|42
|0
|Alexander
|40
|0
|Clay
|38
|0
|De Witt
|38
|0
|Crawford
|37
|0
|Hamilton
|37
|0
|Edgar
|35
|0
|Marshall
|35
|0
|Pike
|35
|0
|Scott
|35
|0
|Edwards
|27
|0
|Henderson
|24
|0
|Schuyler
|19
|0
|Hardin
|18
|0
|Brown
|16
|0
|Calhoun
|14
|0
|Putnam
|13
|0
|Pope
|11
|0
|Stark
|7
|0
|Out of IL
|2
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|16706
|735
|Lake
|8171
|284
|Elkhart
|5153
|92
|Allen
|4314
|166
|St. Joseph
|3884
|85
|Hamilton
|3169
|105
|Vanderburgh
|2200
|15
|Hendricks
|2018
|109
|Johnson
|1848
|119
|Cass
|1820
|9
|Porter
|1469
|39
|Clark
|1421
|50
|Tippecanoe
|1352
|12
|Madison
|1106
|66
|LaPorte
|1010
|30
|Howard
|982
|61
|Bartholomew
|924
|47
|Floyd
|902
|50
|Kosciusko
|886
|12
|Vigo
|860
|13
|Marshall
|814
|23
|Delaware
|806
|53
|Monroe
|804
|33
|Dubois
|747
|13
|Noble
|741
|29
|Boone
|740
|46
|Hancock
|720
|41
|Warrick
|633
|30
|Jackson
|632
|5
|Shelby
|582
|28
|LaGrange
|574
|10
|Grant
|544
|30
|Dearborn
|536
|28
|Morgan
|512
|35
|Henry
|504
|21
|Clinton
|478
|4
|Wayne
|435
|10
|White
|397
|11
|Harrison
|389
|24
|Montgomery
|370
|21
|Lawrence
|368
|27
|Decatur
|359
|32
|Putnam
|343
|8
|Daviess
|320
|21
|Scott
|290
|10
|Miami
|286
|2
|Greene
|273
|34
|Jasper
|272
|2
|DeKalb
|254
|4
|Franklin
|253
|19
|Gibson
|249
|4
|Jennings
|237
|12
|Carroll
|230
|7
|Ripley
|226
|8
|Steuben
|225
|3
|Fayette
|223
|7
|Knox
|196
|3
|Perry
|194
|13
|Orange
|193
|24
|Sullivan
|193
|1
|Posey
|190
|0
|Starke
|186
|7
|Jefferson
|184
|2
|Wabash
|184
|5
|Wells
|183
|2
|Fulton
|180
|2
|Clay
|175
|5
|Whitley
|170
|6
|Tipton
|164
|17
|Washington
|162
|1
|Spencer
|141
|3
|Adams
|139
|2
|Randolph
|138
|5
|Huntington
|137
|3
|Newton
|122
|10
|Owen
|115
|1
|Rush
|105
|4
|Jay
|102
|0
|Pulaski
|86
|1
|Brown
|79
|2
|Fountain
|76
|2
|Pike
|73
|0
|Benton
|69
|0
|Ohio
|68
|7
|Vermillion
|68
|0
|Blackford
|67
|2
|Parke
|64
|1
|Switzerland
|60
|0
|Martin
|56
|0
|Crawford
|52
|0
|Union
|47
|0
|Warren
|27
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|209