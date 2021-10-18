Do your kids know their digital rights? Vigo Co. Public Library to host class to help protect children online

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Public Library is working to make sure teens have all the information they need as they use the internet.

The library plans to host an event called 'CyberSuccess: Online Influence.'

The course will help teach children about their digital rights, when it's safe to buy something online, and the best way to balance their mental and physical well-being.

The class is for kids ages 11-15.

It happens at the main branch of the Vigo County Public Library from 5 pm to 6 pm. Learn more here.