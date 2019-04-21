Clear

Do you want a Casino in Terre Haute?

State lawmakers and Wabash Valley leaders are still pushing for a casino in Terre Haute but what do you want?

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 10:01 PM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2019 11:17 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - State lawmakers and Wabash Valley leaders are still pushing for a casino in Terre Haute but what do you want?

News 10 posted a poll on Twitter asking if you want a casino to come to town. Right now a majority of people say yes.

News 10’s Heather Good posed the same question to people out and about Thursday and the responses were pretty evenly divided.

Those who do want a casino say they think it will be good for the economy. Those who do not want a casino say they have concerns about crime.

Terre Haute resident Mike Russell says yes to a casino.

"I think we need something to stimulate the area. With all the big anchor stores leaving the mall. I mean, the economy seems to be good around the country bit it's still, I think, lagging around here."

West Terre Haute resident DuWayne Lindsey says no to a casino.

"I'm not against gambling. I'm against it being in Terre Haute only for the sole reason of have they looked at what the crime rates are around casinos?"

Many, on both sides, are wondering where a casino would go. Some are looking to other communities like Evansville. There, a casino is located along the riverfront. Some think the same could work in Vigo County.

A lot still needs to happen before a location is selected but many voters say they'll participate in the process by showing up to the polls should the gaming bill pass into law.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 33°
Sunny and warm for Easter.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Craft Beer Festival

Image

Gym offers special workout for Easter

Image

Man killed by passing car

Image

Windy and cold

Image

Good Friday Jonah Fish Fry

Image

Junior Beta Club Auction

Image

Next Step Passover

Image

Attempted Parke County jail escape

Image

The last freeze of the year

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers seek to add school alert system to all 92 counties

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pete Buttigieg officially announces presidential campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Tiger Woods seals fifth Masters title and 15th major

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cracker barrel sessions wrap up for the season with a hot topic of hate crimes

${article.thumbnail.title}

Inspector finds mismanagement at Indiana's veterans affairs

${article.thumbnail.title}

Recalled pre-cut melon sickens 93 people in salmonella outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bill aims to halt immigrant detention center near Chicago