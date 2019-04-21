TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - State lawmakers and Wabash Valley leaders are still pushing for a casino in Terre Haute but what do you want?

News 10 posted a poll on Twitter asking if you want a casino to come to town. Right now a majority of people say yes.

News 10’s Heather Good posed the same question to people out and about Thursday and the responses were pretty evenly divided.

Those who do want a casino say they think it will be good for the economy. Those who do not want a casino say they have concerns about crime.

Terre Haute resident Mike Russell says yes to a casino.

"I think we need something to stimulate the area. With all the big anchor stores leaving the mall. I mean, the economy seems to be good around the country bit it's still, I think, lagging around here."

Do you want a casino in Terre Haute? @HeatherGoodWTHI — WTHI News10 (@WTHITV) April 18, 2019

West Terre Haute resident DuWayne Lindsey says no to a casino.

"I'm not against gambling. I'm against it being in Terre Haute only for the sole reason of have they looked at what the crime rates are around casinos?"

Many, on both sides, are wondering where a casino would go. Some are looking to other communities like Evansville. There, a casino is located along the riverfront. Some think the same could work in Vigo County.

A lot still needs to happen before a location is selected but many voters say they'll participate in the process by showing up to the polls should the gaming bill pass into law.