TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You'll want to prepare for delays in a heavily traveled area of Terre Haute.

Starting Tuesday, the city will begin milling and resurfacing part of Fruitridge Avenue.

It will run from Maple to Fort Harrison.

There will be lane closure, but the road is not expected to be closed for any long periods.

The work should be wrapped up by Saturday, June 5.