Do you recognize this unique weapon that may have been used in 1992 I-70 killing spree?

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A task force working on the so-called I-70 killing will meet soon, but detectives released information ahead of that meeting to get the case back out there.

The trail of crime in 1992 left Michael McCown from Terre Haute dead. He was one of six murdered in the spree.

As police continue their search for the killer, they hope more public interest and advances in technology may help them find answers.

Detectives say there are two potential weapons. One is an Erma Werke ET-22. Based on ballistics and witness accounts, police said this was the most probable weapon used.

Police said the weapon might stand out if you see it.

"I've dealt with weapons for years. I've never seen one. So it's certainly a unique weapon," Sgt. Troy Davis, from the Terre Haute Police Department, said.

Police also said they couldn't completely rule out the Intertec Scorpion as a possible murder weapon.