Do you practice mindful eating?

TERRE HAUTE, In. (WTHI) - You might be thinking about what to eat for your next meal...but you may not be mindful of it.

Mindful eating was the topic of a special event on Wednesday at Indiana State University.

Dr. Jean Kristeller is a clinical psychologist.

She's the author of the book 'The Joy of Half a Cookie.'

She talked to folks about the benefits of practicing mindfulness.

It's a system of meditation through the day that can manage stress levels.

She says being mindful when making food choices can be very valuable in the long run.

The event was part of the Olli Group.

It's a group made up of adult learners from the community.