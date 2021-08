WAVELAND, Ind. (WTHI) - Shades State Park is set to host a Perseid Meteor Party on Saturday.

The event takes place from 10 pm until midnight. It is weather-dependent.

There will be telescopes and crafts.

If you live in Indiana, it will cost you $7 per vehicle. Out-of-state vehicles will cost $9.

Shades State Park is near Waveland.