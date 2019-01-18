Do you know who drives this truck? Police search for owner in connection to vehicle theft

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in a vehicle theft investigation.

It happened Sunday in southern Vigo County, on US 41.

The suspect's vehicle appears to be a blue or purple Chevy S10 pickup truck with racing stripes and a custom bumper.

The truck in the description was not the stolen vehicle.

If you know who owns the pickup truck in the photo, you are asked to reach out to Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.