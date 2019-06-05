Clear

CVS to test unregulated supplements on shelves

CVS announced it will require independent testing on all supplements and vitamins they sell. The testing would focus on safety labeling and accuracy. The mission is to take control of the unregulated vitamins and supplements industry. Stores like CVS are placing generic pills on the shelf that contain dangerous supplements.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- CVS just announced it will require independent testing on all supplements and vitamins they sell.

The testing would focus on safety labeling and accuracy.

The mission is to take control of the unregulated vitamins and supplements industry, that's because, stores like CVS, are placing generic pills on the shelf that contain dangerous supplements.

Those dangerous supplements may include anything from lead to mercury.

Leaders hope this initiative will lower the number of contaminated pharmaceutical drugs.

In fact, most vitamins and supplements are not regulated by the FDA, which means they do not undergo certain safety testing before being put on the shelf.

CVS is now trying to change that by testings all vitamins by a third party prior to being sold.

Dr. Rajiv Sharma is in favor of the new initiative.

He's a gastroenterologist in Terre Haute that often witnesses his patients self-diagnosing and taking harmful supplements.

"Half the stuff over the counter is garbage and carries fillers which we don't need. So we should not be spending money on things that are making us sicker instead of making us better. So I commend CVS on doing this," said Sharma.

Sharma told us that people tend to rely on the internet for help instead of seeking professional advice.

"Very few people listen to the doctors so 95% of my patients are already taking something. In fact, they have already convinced themselves that Amazon and Walmart is the cheapest possible way to go for supplements which is absolutely not right because you need to exactly know what you're putting in your body," said Sharma.

He explains the importance of seeking help from a professional before trying out new supplements.

"I recommend this. The patients should go to the doctors and ask them if the supplements are good for them or have the doctors recommend a brand to them. A lot of time doctors have the knowledge to recommend certain clean brands and I think that's the way to do it. You have to make sure whatever you put in your body is clean and toxic free," said Sharma.

