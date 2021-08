TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you live in Terre Haute, you likely hear military jets flying around Terre Haute's airport.

It's part of a military training exercise.

It started this morning and will last until August 24.

The training is in coordination with Camp Muscatatuck and Camp Atterbury.

You can expect to see more jets flying around the area with increased noise and traffic in the airport.