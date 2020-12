WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's Attorney General says you should check for unclaimed property this holiday season.

This year, the office has returned more than $52.6 million in unclaimed property.

Unclaimed property is considered any financial asset with no activity by its owner for an extended period of time.

This includes things like unclaimed wages, banking accounts, credit balances, money orders, and more.

Click here to see if you have any unclaimed cash waiting for you.