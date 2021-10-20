Do you have feedback for the Indiana Gaming Commission ahead of Vigo Co. casino selection? Here's how you can let them know

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Gaming Commission wants to hear from you.

In November, the gaming commission will meet to select an applicant for the Vigo County casino project.

Part of the review process includes reading written public comments for the project.

LINK | Here's where all four proposed Vigo County casinos would be built - including a proposal for a temporary location in the mall

You can send your public comments directly to the gaming commission by email or regular mail. Find their contact information below.

Email: VigoCoCasinoProjectComments@igc.IN.gov

Regular mail:

Attention: Indiana Gaming Commission-General Counsel

East Tower, Suite 1600

101 W. Washington St

Indianapolis, IN 46204-3408