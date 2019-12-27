Do you have a problem being stuck at railroad crossings? Here's how you can report it

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- If you've been in Terre Haute, you've probably been railroaded before.

Now, there's a website where you can report those issues.

The Federal Railroad Administration launched a website for you to report blockings.

Click here for the website.

Here's how it works - Once you pull up the page, you simply click "Continue to Report." On the bottom left of your screen type in where you're seeing the issue.

It then shows you all the railroads nearby.

After answering a few questions you create a report.

The FRA plans to take the data that they get and "facilitate local solutions". News 10 went around town to get people's opinions on the website.

Some say this website is long overdue.

"I think its fantastic people can voice their complaints if there's a particularly bad area where it seems to happen more than other places you can report that," said Cynthia Howe.

The report takes as long as three minutes.