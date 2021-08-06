'Do it. You're going to make a difference.' Big Brothers, Big Sisters needs volunteers - here's how you can help

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More Big Brothers and Big Sisters are needed in the Wabash Valley.

The Big Brothers, Big Sisters Program is in need of volunteers. Its goal is to provide children with someone they can look up to.

Brad and Hunter have been part of the program for 10 years. They told us their friendship has been life-changing.

"If he needs someone, he knows he can come to me for anything, and I think I've made a huge difference in his life, at least I hope so. Do it. You're going to make a difference," Big Brother, Brad Zahn said.

If you want to help make a difference in the life of a local child, learn how here.