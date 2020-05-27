Do I need to wear a mask during a workout? Experts give their advice

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- For the most part, Indiana gyms are re-opening their doors with restrictions.

Some of those include spacing equipment, sanitizing, and wearing face masks.

While sanitizing is important, is it necessary to wear a mask during a workout?

News 10 reached out to the experts, to answer that question.

The CDC recommends that you wear a mask every time you're in public, especially in places where it's harder to be socially distant.

However, Physical Therapist, Danielle Jena, tells us it's more of personal preference when it comes to wearing one.

She suggests wearing one if you have underlying conditions or are older in age. On the other hand, if you are healthy and in shape, she says it's up to you.

While a mask is not harmful during a workout, it is different than your normal routine. Jena tells us there are things you should keep an eye out for to avoid any issues.

"Any individual that's watching their heart, try to monitor their heart rate if they can, their breathing and definitely if you're feeling dizzy or getting too hot or you feel like you're heart is beating too fast something like that, you need to stop what you're doing."

Regardless of wearing a mask, returning to your normal workout routine will take time. Experts urge you to take it slow as you re-introduce yourself to the weight room.

"I think just making sure that you're monitoring how you feel... how you're doing during a workout becomes more important than being worried about wearing a face mask," said Jena.

For more advice, visit the CDC's website by clicking here.