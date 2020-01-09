Clear
'Do I have to feed myself or my animal?' Local humane society offers food pantry to pet owners in need

The Terre Haute Humane Society takes in all kinds of animals. It also helps new pet owners tackle the challenges of having a pet. Last year, the society donated thousands of meals through their food pantry to help local pets and their families.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 11:16 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

According to their numbers, the pantry saved 2,384 dogs and 1,850 cats.

News 10 spoke with Sarah Valentine, the manager. She explained that they often see returns because the caretaker can't afford the essentials that come with owning a pet.

"It means a lot that we help feed but it also means that they get to stay in their homes and we want that. We want them to stay in their homes, we don't want them to have to come here. We want people to use us as a last resort so if people ever need help, just come here and ask for it," Valentine replied.

Inside the pantry, you can find a range of food for both dogs and cats. It was provided for by donations by the community or other animal societies. All of it goes to families in need, for free so that there's no guilt in not being able to provide.

"The last thing I want anyone to do is to sit there and try to decide 'Do I have to feed myself or my animal?' You know, we all have to eat and it's important for them to be able to provide for their animal," Valentine explained.

The pantry is open during regular store hours. All that you need in order to collect is your address and phone number. However, there is a one visit limit per month. 

The society is always in need of donations. For more information, click here. 

