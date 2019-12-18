Dixie Bee students stop by a nursing home to spread holiday cheer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Dixie Bee Elementary School spread some holiday cheer on Wednesday.
Third, fourth and fifth-grade students visited Springhill Nursing Home.
They gifted the residents with some sounds of music by singing a few Christmas carols and then they handed out handmade Christmas cards.
News 10 spoke with teachers who told us programs like this serve several purposes.
"I know the parents love it. I've had a lot of phone calls where parents say that's so awesome you're doing this for the kids. As for the kids, they get to practice their penmanship when making cards and using creativity. Coming here beyond school and school hours is fun for them," Dixie Bee teacher Brian Lonneman told us.
This is the second year students have visited a local nursing home.
