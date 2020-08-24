Two COVID-19 cases reported at two different Vigo County schools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Schools in the Wabash Valley continue to report new COVID-19 cases as students and staff settle in.

Two of the latest involve Dixie Bee Elementary School and Terre Haute South High School in Vigo County.

At Dixie Bee, a staff member tested positive for the virus. The school corporation says the person was on school grounds during their infectious period.

The case at South involved a student in the 'A' group.

School officials say only students and staff who have been notified will need to quarantine.