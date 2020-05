VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Fifth-graders at Dixie Bee Elementary School got to take part in a drive-thru graduation of sorts.

Principal Mika Cassel and 5th-grade teachers handed out candy and words of praise on Thursday afternoon.

The students and parents drove through the parking lot of Agape Church while the kids waved to their teachers.

Each child was given a gift certificate and their picture was taken to commemorate the big event.