Diversity walk postponed due to rain

The diversity walk hosted by the Hamilton Center was postponed due to weather. Organizers said they were humbled by the support despite the rain.

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Rain and storms across the Wabash Valley put a damper on several events Saturday.

The diversity walk hosted by the Hamilton Center was postponed due to weather.

It's a mile and a half walk in downtown Terre Haute.

The walk is a way to promote inclusion and recognize differences in people within the community.

Organizers said they were humbled by the support despite the rain.

"When you have people coming together for a common cause of coming together as one regardless of your orientation, your creed, your faith, your race, your sex is just a beautiful feeling inside. Beautiful," said Melvin Burks, CEO of the Hamilton Center.

A make up date for the diversity walk has not yet been announced.

