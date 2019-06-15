Diversity walk postponed due to rain

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Rain and storms across the Wabash Valley put a damper on several events Saturday.
The diversity walk hosted by the Hamilton Center was postponed due to weather.
It's a mile and a half walk in downtown Terre Haute.
The walk is a way to promote inclusion and recognize differences in people within the community.
Organizers said they were humbled by the support despite the rain.
"When you have people coming together for a common cause of coming together as one regardless of your orientation, your creed, your faith, your race, your sex is just a beautiful feeling inside. Beautiful," said Melvin Burks, CEO of the Hamilton Center.
A make up date for the diversity walk has not yet been announced.
