Diversity walk draws community to promote inclusion and celebrate differences

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Rain last weekend put a damper on a number of plans, but some of those events were rescheduled for Saturday.

One of those was the Diversity Walk hosted by the Hamilton Center.

Saturday morning folks took part in a mile and a half walk in downtown Terre Haute.

The walk is a way to promote inclusion and recognize and celebrate differences.

"That's what it's all about. Individually being included in what's going on in our community. Being respected for who they are and what they are regardless of their creed, color, race, religion, disability. It doesn't matter. Sexual orientation. They just want to feel valued," said Melvin Burks, CEO of the Hamilton Center.

Burks said more than 1,500 people showed up to last weeks walk despite the rain.

He said they expected a similar crowd Saturday.