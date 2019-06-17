Diversity Walk rescheduled for this coming weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A walk to spread diversity and inclusiveness in Terre Haute has been rescheduled for next week.

The Diversity Walk was canceled last weekend due to severe weather.

Organizers for the event say it will now take place this coming Saturday.

It will be at the same place and the same time...in downtown Terre Haute on 7th Street and Wabash Avenue.

The walk begins at 9:30 a.m.

Several roads will be closed for the walk, including Wabash Avenue from 7th to 9th Streets...9th Street from Wabash Avenue to Spruce Street...Eagle Street from 8th to 9th Streets, and Chestnut Street from 8th to 10th Streets.

They will be closed from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.