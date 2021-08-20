Diversity Walk on Wheels is set for Saturday - here's how you can get involved in the free event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization will spend Saturday focused on celebrating our differences.

It's the Hamilton Center's Diversity Walk on Wheels event. The event was created to bring people together and break down barriers while building relationships.

All participants will practice social distancing in a vehicle caravan that will travel through Terre Haute.

The event is free to take part in, but registration is required. Vehicles will start lining up at 8 am in Fairbanks Park.

You can register and check out the route right here.