Diversity Walk aimed to united the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - During a normal year, you'd see people walking through downtown Terre Haute for what's called the We Live Diversity Walk.

This is not a normal year.

So, the hamilton center reimagined the annual summer event.

This is what organizers came up with the Diversity Walk on Wheels.

People showed up at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute for a Car Caravan.

This allowed the public to show their support for diversity and inclusion while keeping their distance.

Cars then traveled across Terre Haute.

Melvin Burks is the Hamilton Center CEO.

He says he was disappointed the walk was not possible this year but this walk on wheels still accomplished the goal of promoting equity in the community.

"And let us never forget all the things individuals have done to get us to this here point as far as throughout history," said Melvin.

The Hamilton Center offers behavioral health services to people in all stages of life.

Those who took part in Saturday's event are encouraged to share their pictures on social media using the hashtag diversity walk on wheels.