Ditzler's Orchard Close To Opening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ditzler's Orchard has become one of the staples of the Wabash Valley.

But like many of us, this has been a hard year on them.

"There are changes that we are making. They're not troublesome, but things are different."

Judi Ditzler owns Ditzler's Orchard with her husband.

COVID-19 has had an effect on their business, but the weather hasn't helped much either.

"The growing season this year started out beautifully, and it's been difficult here with April and May freezes. We had a late April freeze, and then we had a May freeze on the 9th."

Because of that, their planting was later than it normally would be.

While their fall apple trees are doing fine, strawberries are taking a hit.

"It has affected when we plant strawberries in the spring. We often will be planting strawberries now three weeks later than we did before."

And to top it all off, COVID-19 coming here means more precautions have to be taken.

But Judi is still optimistic.

"So every year we have some new challenges, and this year we have this challenge and a couple extra. We are up to the challenge I think, and we will have some strawberries, and again our apple crop is looking really good."

So if everything stays on schedule, their official opening date will be Wednesday, May 20th.