Clear

Dispensary in Effingham, Illinois expands to sell recreational marijuana

Rise Effingham has been selling medicinal marijuana since 2016, but recently the clinic started selling recreationally. News 10 caught up with staff and customers who share how business has been so far.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 6:32 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WTHI) - Since they started selling recreational marijuana, Rise Effingham has seen quite a few people come in to purchase.

The dispensary has been selling medicinal marijuana since 2016.

We spoke with some customers who made their recreational purchases.

They said they smoke weed because it helps with their health.

'This kind I use to help me sleep. I have sleep apnea, and it relaxes me. I fall asleep a lot faster and I sleep better," said Robert Julius.

"Just getting some weed. I have anxiety," said Tyler Cooper.

The recreational side works just like the medicinal side.

People over the age of 21 are able to buy a limited amount of marijuana products.

You even place your order in line, so it's ready when you get to the counter.

Besides health benefits for some customers, those at the clinic said it can also be beneficial to the community.

"A lot of people that come off the interstate in Effingham, they're fueling up their cars, they're stopping to get something to eat. They're doing a little shopping, but they're also coming in here, so with our location being right off the interstate, I really feel like we are going to help our community," said Kelly Esker.

Customers said they feel safer buying it from a dispensary, because they know exactly what's in the product.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST, and on Sunday's from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST. 

Rise Effingham is located just off of Interstate 70.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 44°
A Chilly Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 3-4

Image

Shortage of refs

Image

"...the shape of Indiana doesn't really look like Indiana." New ISU Athletics logo gets mixed review

Image

Helping His Hands to Nashville

Image

Dispensary in Effingham, Illinois expands to sell recreational marijuana

Image

Terre Haute North's principal joins WTHI for the day - here's what he thought

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Crews begin cleaning up trash along Highway 159 in southern Vigo County

Image

City selects firm to 'de-water' area at new Terre Haute lift station site

Image

Vigo County Health Department creates Joint Information Center ahead of any possible coronavirus cas

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1