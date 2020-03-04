Dispensary in Effingham, Illinois expands to sell recreational marijuana

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WTHI) - Since they started selling recreational marijuana, Rise Effingham has seen quite a few people come in to purchase.

The dispensary has been selling medicinal marijuana since 2016.

We spoke with some customers who made their recreational purchases.

They said they smoke weed because it helps with their health.

'This kind I use to help me sleep. I have sleep apnea, and it relaxes me. I fall asleep a lot faster and I sleep better," said Robert Julius.

"Just getting some weed. I have anxiety," said Tyler Cooper.

The recreational side works just like the medicinal side.

People over the age of 21 are able to buy a limited amount of marijuana products.

You even place your order in line, so it's ready when you get to the counter.

Besides health benefits for some customers, those at the clinic said it can also be beneficial to the community.

"A lot of people that come off the interstate in Effingham, they're fueling up their cars, they're stopping to get something to eat. They're doing a little shopping, but they're also coming in here, so with our location being right off the interstate, I really feel like we are going to help our community," said Kelly Esker.

Customers said they feel safer buying it from a dispensary, because they know exactly what's in the product.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST, and on Sunday's from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST.

Rise Effingham is located just off of Interstate 70.