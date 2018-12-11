Disney World bus crash leaves 14 with minor injuries

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — A driver of a Walt Disney World bus was ticketed for careless driving after a crash that sent 14 passengers to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol says one bus rear-ended another at a parking booth near Epcot on Tuesday morning. A Florida Highway Patrol report says the driver of the first bus failed to slow down before hitting the other bus.

There were 51 passengers on the two buses.

Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Kim Montes says the passengers taken to the hospital had “very minor injuries.”

A Disney spokeswoman says the driver isn’t working while the crash is being reviewed.