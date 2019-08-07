Dismissed Vigo County 911 director hired as Knox County interim E 911 director

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County E 911 has a new interim director.
The Knox County Commissioners hired Rob McMullen.
News 10 talked with Commissioner President Kellie Streeter.
She said there was an executive decision to find a new director.
LINK | COMMISSIONER TELLS NEWS 10 VIGO COUNTY 911 DIRECTOR ROB MCMULLEN TERMINATED
Streeter told us it's in an effort to take county dispatch in a new, more efficient direction.
We reported earlier this year, Vigo County dismissed McMullen as the county's 911 director.
Streeter said she was not concerned about that action.
She also said McMullen brings expertise and experience to the job.
