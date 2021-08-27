Dishwasher issues and uncovered drinks: Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for Aug. 16 through Aug. 20

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department Food Inspections for August 16 through August 20.
- Rick’s Copper Bar, 810 Wabash Ave-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No chlorine measured in dishwasher. Found employee drink without a lid on prep table.
- Kroger J-911 & Fuel Center, 2140 Ft Harrison Rd-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Hand washing sink in produce area found with food and paper towel debris. Found several cut chubs (turkey breast, ham, Cajun turkey and corn beef) without date markings.
- Circle K, 2219 Lafayette Ave-(2 Critical) Found ham, chicken and egg salad, deli ham and turkey sandwiches, prepackaged breakfast sandwiches all temping at 48-59F(discarded) Found container with pickles, lid, and drinks stored on or in both hand wash sinks.
- Valley Tobacco and Grocery, 431 National Ave-(1 Critical) Containers of coleslaw and potato salad held longer than 7 days (discarded)
- Dollar Tree, 1361 Ft Harrison Rd-(2 Non-Critical)
- Family Dollar Store #2332, 1128 Locust St-(1 Non-Critical)
- Subway, 1735 N 3rd St-(1 Non-Critical)
- Subway, 423 W National Ave -(1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
- Harvest Bakery, 905 S 25th St
- Hardee’s, 200 N 3rd St
- Domino’s Pizza, 955 Wabash Ave
- Insomnia Cookies, 647 Cherry St
- Kroc’s Butcher Shop, 2626 S 7th St
- Big Lots #1953, 1800 Ft Harrison RD
- Dollar General, 5781 N Clinton Rd
- Walgreens #7443, 3603 S US Hwy 41
- Family Dollar #4059, 1400 Poplar St
- Subway, 1014 S 3rd St
- Family Dollar, 1916 S 3rd St
Approved to Open
- Rolling Gyros & Deli Mobile,
- Camp Navigate at TH First Baptist, 4701 Poplar St
- Camp Navigate at Devaney Elementary, 1011 S Brown Ave
- Approved to Operate at Wildflower Market
- Cotton Chaos
- Sheepdog Coffee Company
- Podium BBQ
- Heavenly Shake-ups
- Grazing Company Charcuterie
- Hen’s and Chick’s
Approved to Operate at Meadows Job Fair
- Bon Appetite