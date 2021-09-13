Discussion continues on how to properly honor aviator

TERRE HAUTE, In. (WTHI) - One local historian is continuing to fight for more recognition of Willa brown. She was the first African American woman to earn a pilot's license in the United States.

A group of people met at Terre Haute Regional Airport to discuss how they can best honor Willa Brown.

Jeff Hauser the executive director explains there are several routes they could take.

"So we also talked about the possibility of a room or a display case with a bronze description of her history and life. We're looking at different ideas now with the possibility of having something here at the airport."

Not only was Willa Brown the first African American woman to earn a pilots license in the U.S. she also helped train pilots who went on to become Tuskegee Airmen.

"She was a role model not just for black students but for Hispanic students for white students for all students and for women."

Willa inspired students like Jibri Taylor who is majoring in aviation flight at ISU.

"I think I'm really a legacy of what she's accomplished more in parts of the Tuskegee Airmen and her efforts of teaching students."

Hauser says he looks forward to the conversation continuing.

"If we do something at the airport what we'd like to do us take that in front of our board of directors see what they think, tell them what our ideas are, and if that's approved then we'd like to move forward and do whichever that may be a display case or whatever."

The discussion will continue when the board meets on October 13th.