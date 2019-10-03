Discussion continues about ending the stigma around asking for PTSD help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Conversations continue about the importance of PTSD awareness.

PTSD often occurs after a traumatic event. While it is often thought of in association with military service, health officials say it can impact anyone.

Even if a traumatic event happened years prior, it's not too late to work towards recovery.

Bill Little with the Hamilton Center says you should not let stigma stand in the way of receiving treatment.

"More and more you're seeing law enforcement departments and the military and your firefighters, the management from those organizations are looking at mental health a lot more clearly than they used to because they're seeing that these trauma-related injuries are impacting the quality of service that they are getting," Little said.

Little told us a positive attitude toward treatment will lead to healthier service members.