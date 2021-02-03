Discussion about construction at 13th street and 8th avenue

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The intersection at 13th st. and 8th Ave. in Terre Haute can cause a lot of headaches for you According to a study, about 21 trains a day pass through the location blocking the flow of traffic for both streets.

Now, the city of Terre Haute and the Indiana Department of Transportation is hoping to do something about it.

"We've chosen with the city and with INDOT to move forward with the one bridge alternative with roundabout pairs at either end," Troy Willard, the lead road designer said.

During a virtual information meeting Wednesday we learned more about the future project. The plan is to build an overpass that goes over the railroad tracks at the intersection. It will have roundabouts on either end to help with the flow of traffic through the area.

But, that means big changes to the area. Including the possible demolition of places like Atlantis Aquatic Park on 8th avenue. The owner of Atlantis was on the meeting.

He said he supports the project, but like everyone else in the area, he just wants to know what the future holds.

"Let us know so we can kind of make plans for our future. We think it's a great project. We wish you the best going forward it's something Terre Haute's needed for a long time," he said.

A tentative schedule for the project doesn't have construction starting until the summer of 2023 and it should last about 18 to 24 months.

The company behind the project is planning to physically come to Terre Haute. They want to be able to answer questions and show you what the project will look like. They said they are waiting for a time and place to be secured.