Disciplinary complaint filed against Knox County prosecutor Dirk Carnahan

Carnahan is accused of professional misconduct after an incident involving his former Deputy Prosecutor Joseph Burton, a Knox County inmate, and the Vincennes Police Department, stemming back as far as 2017.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 6:34 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex/WVUT Staff

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A disciplinary complaint has been filed against the Knox County prosecutor.

That's according to our partners at WVUT in Vincennes.

WVUT reports a complaint was filed on Monday against Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan.

The complaint alleges Carnahan 'exhibited an offensive personality violation in the Oath of Attorneys.'

Carnahan is accused of professional misconduct after an incident involving his former Deputy Prosecutor Joseph Burton, a Knox County inmate, and the Vincennes Police Department, stemming back as far as 2017.

After allegedly having accusations brought against him, Carnahan communicated several times with Vincennes Police Chief Dusty Luking.

The nature of that communication is cited as a cause for the disciplinary complaint by Executive Director of the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission G. Michael Witte.

