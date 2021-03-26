Disc Golf is taking the Wabash Valley by storm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Do you want to be a part of the fastest growing sport in The United States? Well, you can right here in the Wabash Valley.

In 2020, there were over 50,000 registered golf players in the United States. The sport’s growing popularity is taking hold right here in Terre Haute. News 10 spoke with members of the Crossroads Disc Golf Club in Terre Haute and they spoke on just how big disc golf is getting.

“I think you’d be surprised at how many people who are just traveling along I-70 will go out of their way to stop by here and play,” Board Member of the Crossroads Disc Golf Club Max Hochstetler said, “Disc golf is probably the fastest growing sport in the United States right now.”

There are courses scattered all throughout the Wabash Valley in Rockville, Greencastle, Forest Park, Brazil, and Deming Park here in Terre Haute.

Elliot Boutell is 16 years old. A member of the Crossroads Club, he also runs an 18 and under junior league in the area, he spoke about just how big this sport is here.

“We had on average about 15 people per night last year and we had 30 different people total throughout the season,” Boutell explained, “We actually looked it up that we were the largest sanctioned junior league in the world.”

Elliot and five other kids 16 and under from Terre Haute qualified for Junior Worlds in Emporia, Kansas this July. This is not an easy task. Every time you play in a tournament, you get points depending on where you place. It takes a lot of points to qualify for the Worlds. The talent is overwhelmingly good in the area and the Crossroads Disc Golf Club wants to see even more involvement from people of all ages.

“It’s all skill levels and you can improve quickly,” Hochstetler said, “The disc golf community is really accepting. We love to see new people out here and we love to see kids play.”

“We’d love to see any more people come out and play,” Boutell concluded, “You don’t need to have any experience and we’d love to teach you.”

The Crossroads Disc Golf Club in Terre Haute begins its summer leagues the first Tuesday in April. The league plays every Tuesday night at 6 PM from April until the fall. All ages are welcome. There are players as young as eight and as old as 80.

For more information on how to get involved or sign up, you can visit Crossroads Disc Golf Club’s Facebook page. You can also visit crossroadsdiscgolfclub.com.