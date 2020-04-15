WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A disaster program will give Hoosier families better access to food assistance.
The Disaster Household Distribution Program helps families through food banks and pantries.
Priority will be given to Hoosiers who are suffering significant economic losses.
The state expects a total of 250 sites - primarily in rural areas.
Households can receive one pre-packaged 25-pound box of food.
The State Department of Health says people should contact their local food bank to see if they are taking part.
Related Content
- Disaster program will help Indiana families in need receive food
- Clay Youth Food Program
- Dozens of Clay County families receive food thanks to special program
- Sullivan County food program receives new temporary home
- Families receive 28,266 pounds of food in recent delivery
- Backpack Program receives generous donation
- New program allows food trucks at Indiana rest stops, giving truck drivers more food options
- Clay Youth Food Program delivers food to 950 local children
- Children's insurance program receives only patchwork funding
- Local art programs receive grant money
Scroll for more content...