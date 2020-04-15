Disaster program will help Indiana families in need receive food

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A disaster program will give Hoosier families better access to food assistance.

The Disaster Household Distribution Program helps families through food banks and pantries.

Priority will be given to Hoosiers who are suffering significant economic losses.

The state expects a total of 250 sites - primarily in rural areas.

Households can receive one pre-packaged 25-pound box of food.

The State Department of Health says people should contact their local food bank to see if they are taking part.

Learn more about food bank locations here.