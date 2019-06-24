Greene county struggling to pick up the pieces after severe weather

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Eastern Greene county was hit by a category EF-2 tornado on the 15th. Since then the area has been slammed with multiple heavy rain events.

Officials say the ground in the area is completely saturated. This has made the area more vulnerable to flash flooding.

News 10 had the chance to speak with Greene county EMA director Roger Axe. He says farmers may see roughly two million dollars worth of damage from the severe weather.

Greene County declared a state of emergency last week. This was in order to not just help clean up the aftermath...but to also to get financial help from the federal government. Axe says that help may end up not coming.

Axe explains, "Unfortunately from what I am finding out, it doesn't look like we are going to get a federal declaration and get FEMA help. So I think this one is on us."