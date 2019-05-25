Director of the Terre Haute Human Relations Commission announces her last day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A Terre Haute city official is stepping down.
Director of the Terre Haute Human Relations Commission Melissa Reed has announced her last day will be July 25th.
Reed said she will be the new Fund Development Director for Gibault Children's Services.
That journey starts August 5th.
Reed said she started her career with Gibault back in 1995, and is looking forward to making a return.
She said she's grateful for her time working for the city.
She said it has allowed her the skills to continue serving the community.
