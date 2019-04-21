Director and Founder of ReThink Inc. honored for her green efforts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local woman is getting recognition for her 'green efforts' in the Wabash Valley.

It comes just ahead of Earth Day, which is Monday.

Shikha Bhattacharyya is now a 'Hoosier Resilience Hero.'

She is the director and founder of ReThink Inc.

We caught up with her on Friday, while she was at one of the group's community gardens.

The organization creates awareness about sustainability issues.

She told us the award is about much more than herself.

"Using land in a positive way, so we can sustain our humanity for a long time on this Earth. We are really in crisis. We've polluted our water. We've polluted our Earth. We've polluted our air," Bhattacharyya said.

The honor is from the Environmental Resilience Institute, which is an initiative through Indiana University.

ReThink Inc. will also host the upcoming Replay Runway.

Local celebrities will model costumes made from recyclables.

