Diner in Sullivan catches fire, cause unknown

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A diner in Sullivan caught fire Wednesday evening.

The Sullivan County Sheriff, Clark Cottom, says fire crews were called to a fully involved fire at the Old 41 Diner on North Section Street in Sullivan around 5:20 p.m.

The initial call reported heavy smoke. Sheriff Cottom said upon arrival, firefighters were unable to enter the building due to extreme heat. Pictures from Sheriff Cottom showed what appears to be severe damage to the building.

Sullivan City Fire Department, Thunderbird Fire Department, Sullivan City Police, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, and SCAT ambulance all responded to the scene. The cause is unknown. Sheriff Cottom says the Indiana State Fire Marshall’s Office will be called to help investigate.

As of publish time, no injuries had been reported. North Section Street was closed while fire crews worked to put out the fire.

This is a breaking news story. News 10 has a crew at the scene, and this story will be updated as information is released.