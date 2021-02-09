'Dine to donate' event supports Special Olympics effort

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Texas Roadhouse in Terre Haute is hosting a 'dine to donate event Tuesday evening in support of an Indiana Special Olympics effort.

Customers can show a flyer to donate 10% of their total food purchases to the Special Olympic Polar Plunge supported by Indiana State University's Police Department.

The event runs from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 9th.

According to the organization, in the winter of 2020, volunteers set all-time highs when more than 3,500 plungers took part in its signature fundraiser, Polar Plunge, and brought in over $920,000 to support year-round programs and events for athletes.

Founded in 1969, Special Olympics Indiana has grown to more than 18,000 athletes and unified partners in virtually every county throughout the state. With the support of over 10,000 coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics Indiana provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in more than 20 Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities at no cost to the participants.