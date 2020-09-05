Digital Wallett App Scam

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new scam is making the rounds and it involves digital payment apps you may be using right now.

In Saturday's scam alert, police say the scam involves apps like apple pay, venmo, paypal, and zelle.

Here's how it works, scammers will use stolen credit cards and information to transfer money to you.

Then, they'll send you a message saying they sent the money, sometimes hundreds of dollars by mistake.

They'll ask you to send it back, but they'll delete the stolen information so your money goes to "their" personal card.

So, what can you do?

First, keep your information secure.

Second, if someone sends you money by mistake, have them cancel the transaction.