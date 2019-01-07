TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fog is one of the kinds of weather that is very common for us.

However, what you may not know is that there are different kinds of fog that we can see.

The first is called Radiation fog.

This fog is formed overnight with cool and clear conditions.

This fog is also more common in the winter, and it's one of the two most common ones we see here in the Wabash Valley.

The next more common type of fog we see is called Advection fog.

This fog is made when you have cold land that warm, moist air moves over.

This fog tends to happen more often in the winter, especially when a warm front moves through after a snowfall.

After that is Evaporation fog.

This usually happens when cold air moves over warm water, but it can also happen with wet ground.

The next is Upslope fog.

While we don't see this as much here in the Wabash Valley, it's still possible with the right conditions and can form around smaller hills.

Finally, Valley fog.

This is the most uncommon one for us here in the Wabash Valley, but again, with the right conditions, it's possible.

This is the kind of low lying fog that seems to sit in a valley.

Always remember, if you start to drive through fog, slow down, and always use your low beam lights.