Did you notice a new fee on your Duke bill? Here's why

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some utility customers may have noticed an extra fee on their utility bills.
News 10 received a message from a concerned customer...so we went to find answers.
Here's what you need to know.
Most Duke Energy customers have a smart meter on their homes.
It's remotely read to come up with your electric bill.
But, if you opted out of a smart meter...then some additional fees are added onto your bill that you may not have noticed.
A one-time $75 charge and then a $17.50 a month charge.
Duke Energy told News 10 the charges are because they have to have someone go to the home and manually read the meter.
