Did you miss the Copper Bar? We now know when it will reopen...and it's soon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A downtown Terre Haute business is re-opening.

The Copper Bar on Wabash Avenue is having a soft opening on Tuesday evening.

In February of last year, it closed for renovations. We first reported crews were doing work to update the heating and cooling systems and add a new roof.

LINK | COPPER BAR SET TO CLOSE FOR RENOVATIONS AS PLANS MOVE FORWARD FOR NEW CONVENTION CENTER

It will co-exist with the planned convention center.

An official grand opening and ribbon cutting is set for Friday afternoon at 4:00.