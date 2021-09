FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) - If you live in Farmersburg, you might have had an early wake-up call on Monday.

According to town officials, the tornado sirens in the town started going off around 2:45 am.

According to a post on social media, this was just a glitch in their system. That glitch caused the sirens to go off on their own.

They went on to say they are making repairs, so it doesn't happen again.