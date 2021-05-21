Did you get a card like this in the mail? This is what you need to do

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosier voters will want to be watching for election postcards in the mail.

The state says it is part of a state-wide voter list refresh.

Here's what the card will look like:

If the information on the card is correct, you don't need to do anything. If the card has someone else's name, you need to write "return to sender" and put it back in the mailbox.

When that happens, the state will try to match the name to a forwarding address on file with the postal service.

You can update your voter registration here.